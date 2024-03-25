Miami Dolphins FA was decent but these 5 contracts are steals
By Brian Miller
Jordy Fortson - $1.025 million
Fortson may be one of my favorite signings and if he can stay healthy this year, I expect him to challenge for playing time. He is still developmental and given the larger contract given to Jonnu Smith, which is a pretty good deal for Miami, $2.1 million in 2024, Fortson is going to challenge Julian Hill for playing time.
Fortson comes from the Chiefs. They loved the guy but he wasn't in the plans moving forward and the Dolphins got a potential steal if they give him playing time and keep him involved in the game. He isn't going to take plays from Smith or Smythe but he should see opportunity and he will need to make the most of it when given the chance.
If Fortson doesn't show what he can do in camp, the Dolphins could move on with only a $425K cap hit. This is a low-risk, potentially high reward.