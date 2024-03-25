Miami Dolphins FA was decent but these 5 contracts are steals
By Brian Miller
Jonnu Smith - $2.1 million
We can't leave Smith off this list. If he can produce the numbers he did last season he will be worth the contract. His best attributes are what he can do after the catch but Mike McDaniel has to get him involved in the passing game.
Smith can block as well and the Dolphins have a better threat at TE with Smith than they have with Smythe. Jonnu Smith is a better option for Tua Tagovailoa and there is no reason why the Dolphins should look to Julian Hill this year in the red zone.
The Dolphins missing piece on offense is a quality tight end and Smith checks the boxes to provide the team with that talent. Now, it's up to the Dolphins to get more value from Smith than his contract dictates.