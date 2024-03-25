Miami Dolphins FA was decent but these 5 contracts are steals
By Brian Miller
Anthony Walker, Jr. - $1.15 million
Walker isn't a premium linebacker but he has been in the NFL for 7 years. He started his career with the Colts and spent the last three with the Browns. The Browns had a tough defense last season and Walker started 12 games for them last year before getting hurt.
He can play on the inside, where the Dolphins will likely use him but he can slide outside as well if needed. In his career, he has started 75 of the 85 games he played in.
Walker isn't going to wow anyone with statistics but consider he is a nearly perfect team player who works within the system and uses his athleticism and knowledge to work within the scheme given to him. His 513 combined tackles shows his ability to play as part of a system more than being a focal part of it.
At his price, the Dolphins got an experienced veteran who should compete with David Long for a starting job next to Jordyn Brooks.