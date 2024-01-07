Miami Dolphins face a Bills team with their backs against the wall
The Buffalo Bills may have more to play for against the Miami Dolphins with their playoff hopes resting on a win.
By Brian Miller
The AFC East is on the line when the Miami Dolphins host the Buffalo Bills who could be playing in a win and you're in game.
On Saturday night, the number one seed Ravens lost to the Steelers leaving the Bills potentially outside looking in with a loss tonight. If the Jaguars beat the Titans today, the Bills will be playing, essentially, a playoff game.
If the Jaguars win, the Dolphins will face a desperate Bills team who will bring everything they have into tonight's game. The Dolphins are hoping to lock up the AFC East and the 2nd seed in the AFC.
A win will give the Dolphins a home game next weekend. They will face the 7th seed. A loss and Miami will head to Kansas City to face the Chiefs.
Buffalo climbed back into contention for the postseason and now it comes down to potentially a single game, a game that the Dolphins would love to have as well.
While neither team will get a first round bye, any slip by the Ravens could put the pathway to the Super Bowl through the number two seed city.
The Dolphins will face their division rivals down several players so the inactive list will be more important than at any point this season so far.
Kick-off is shortly after 8 pm and the Dolphins need to wrap up the season with a big win. Next week's schedule will feature games on Saturday, Sunday, and Monday night. That schedule will be announced later this evening.