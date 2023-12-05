Miami Dolphins face an incredible opportunity with their four remaining home games
Miami Dolphins fans should be rejoicing after the majority of the team's away games are not behind them. The Dolphins will travel only once more.
By Brian Miller
Following the Miami Dolphins last two games against the Washington Commanders and New York Jets, the Dolphins have one remaining road game in 2023.
It is rare for the Miami Dolphins to finish at home this late in the year. The Dolphins will play their next three games at Hard Rock Stadium and then travel to Baltimore to play the Ravens. They will then return home for the Bills.
This year's schedule was announced way back in the off-season and Bills fans made a point to let Dolphins fans know that the "sun" would not have the same impact that it did last year. That may be true but I would bet Bills fans wish Buffalo was looking at a late December home game against Miami.
The Dolphins will lock up the AFC East with two wins and a Bills loss in the remaining five games. The importance of playing at home is the face Miami hasn't lost at The Rock since December 25th, 2022 when they lost to Green Bay.
At 9-3, the Dolphins are on the verge of locking up the division. The team hasn't been 9-3 since 2000 when the Dave Wannstedt led Dolphins finished 11-5. That season, the Dolphins finished 3-3 down the stretch losing two of their three games at home.
Miami does not have an easy schedule over the four home games. While they will play the Titans and Jets in the next two weeks, they will also host the Cowboys and Bills.
Miami could win the division by the time they face the Cowboys three weeks from now but Miami isn't thinking about a division win. They currently hold the number one seed in the AFC and that is a goal that will challenge the Dolphins to obtain.