Miami Dolphins fans and the NFL mourn the loss of Vontae Davis
By Brian Miller
Former NFL and Miami Dolphins cornerback Vontae Davis has passed away per multiple reports.
According to Channel 7 News, police are investigating the death at a home owned by Davis' grandmother in Southwest Ranches, Florida. Other sources are saying the death is that of Vontae Davis.
Davis was drafted by the Miami Dolphins 25th overall in the 2009 draft. He started three seasons with the Dolphins and was traded to the Colts during training camp of the 2012 offseason. The trade was captured on HBO's Hard Knocks with the Miami Dolphins. Then G.M. Jeff Ireland called Davis into his office to tell him the trade.
Davis was mocked often after asking if he could "Call my grandma?" He would go on to play six seasons with the Colts and one final season with the Bills. During his final game in the NFL, Davis informed his coaches that he was retiring at halftime during the game. He did not return to the field.
Davis was only 35 years old. According to Channel 7, police are not expecting foul play in his death.
His brother Vernon Davis was a star NFL TE.
Prayers and condolences have poured into social media from former teammates in the NFL and at Illinois where he attended college. Of course, many are not believing the news considering the day of the year it is.
In his three seasons with Miami, Davis started 36 of 44 games and had 9 interceptions, one for a touchdown. He totaled 149 combined tackles. In 2014 and 2015, Davis was voted to the Pro Bowl as a member of the Colts.
Rest in peace Vontae! Our prayers of course are with his family.