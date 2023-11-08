Miami Dolphins fans are not going to like this nearly given reality for the 2024 offseason
Miami Dolphins fans want to relish every second of the 2023 season but in 2024, there is one thing that is likely going to make them a bit worried.
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins have a lot of work to do during the next off-season. Hopefully they won't get an early start on it. From the NFL Draft to free agents and re-signing impending FAs, Chris Grier has a lot of work to do to keep this team competitive and in the process make them better.
One move has to be made and it isn't likely going to make fans thrilled.
Connor Williams is an impending free agent and he has already made it clear that he wants security. Security means at least a two-year deal, he may want three. Chris Grier refused to entertain the thought this past off-season and given all of the other needs and contracts coming up, I find it hard to believe that Williams will be a priority.
That's a shame because is a pretty good center, most of the time.
It's not easy to predict what will happen five months from now but if there is anything we have learned from Grier, his priorities rarely land on the offensive line.
So what am I saying here? Miami Dolphins fans need to get ready for the Liam Eichenberg era at center.
This makes so much sense for the Dolphins' general manager. Eichenberg filled in while Williams was out. He is on his rookie contract which makes him cheap. The Dolphins can allocate money to someone else and they can let Williams hit free agency without the internal need to replace him in free agency.
The Dolphins could turn to the draft to find a longer-term solution or competition for Eichenberg but doesn't anyone really believe that Grier will spend draft capital early on a center? Chances are, he goes the cheap FA route to provide depth and competition or he adds another guard that they can convert.
Fans may not like this notion but does anyone believe that Miami will extend Connor Williams? Despite his quality grading for his blocking, his snaps can create issues as we saw on Sunday.
With Austin Jackson, Robert Hunt, Christian Wilkins, and a few others needing extensions, the chances of Grier giving Williams more money seem unlikely unless Williams is looking for little more than a few years of guaranteed money as he heads toward retirement.