Miami Dolphins fans beware, there will not be a big TE signing or draft pick this year
By Brian Miller
Miami Dolphins fans are hoping that a big tight end draft prospect will fall to the team in round one or round two but it won't matter.
Dolphins fans can hope all they want. I'm here to tell you though, and warn you, these hopeful expectations will do nothing more than break your heart and tick you off. How do I know? Because I'm one of them!
We have to consider two variables in all of this that we simply can't ignore. While I sit on my computer and look over potential TE free agents, of which there are few who are special, and look over the draft prospects, I realize that the Dolphins, A: Don't use the TE the way the should, and B: Have far more important positions to address with the little money they have.
The top names in free agency are guys like Hunter Henry, Jonnu Smith, Dalton Schultz, and Gerald Everett. All of them would make the Dolphins TE room better but they will cost more money than the Dolphins likely have to spend.
Miami has to be creative with their contracts this offseason and that means they will not be big spenders at a position they don't use as much as other teams.
The Dolphins will sign tight ends when the market opens on March 13th. Guys like Ross Dwelley, Drew Sample, and Charlier Woerner make sense. Guys like Noah Fant, Irv Smith, and the three mentioned above might be luxury signings Miami can't afford.
If the Dolphins go the same route they did last year, we should expect players on a one-year deal that will add depth to the roster while Miami rolls through 2024 with Durham Smythe and Julian Hill.
For those hoping for a big splash in the draft, think again. The Dolphins have only six draft picks and need beyond everything else, WR, OT, OG, DT, LB, and CB help. Immediate help for now and the future. The Dolphins simply do not value the tight end position and that should be enough to remind us that if we are keeping our hopes up for that one guy that will create defensive problems with his routes, we should think again.