Miami Dolphins fans bye-week viewing guide for week 10
The Miami Dolphins have a week off after playing in Germany last Sunday. Now, fans will need to find something else to watch this weekend.
By Brian Miller
There will be no fun Mike McDaniel play calling this weekend with the Miami Dolphins taking the week off but there is plenty going on in the NFL.
We may as well start with the early game of the day. Heading back to Germany for the Colts and Patriots game, clearly, Miami Dolphins fans are rooting for the Colts despite the fact a victory by New England may help Miami more down the road.
No one roots for the Patriots unless we are specifically talking about playoff scenarios and watching Bill Belichick squirm through another post-game press conference is something everyone should enjoy. Have you heard rumors that the Patriots could be, for the first time ever, eligible for HBO's Hard Knocks in 2024? Imagine that, the Patriots would have to miss the playoffs this year for that to happen but it would be glorious.
During the Sunday afternoon games, there isn't much going on in terms of the AFC East. The Jets will travel to play the Las Vegas Raiders which could be an interesting game in Sin City. A loss by the Jets will make it tough to climb back into the division. They fell short last week and remain two games back of the Dolphins.
On Monday night, the Bills will host the Denver Broncos and a victory by the Bills would put them a half-game behind the Dolphins but how fun would it be if the Broncos managed to knock the Bills off? I would say there is no way but we have seen the Bill nearly lose to the Giants.
Sunday's best of the rest!
Cleveland at Baltimore - This should be an excellent game. The Ravens beat the Browns earlier this year. The Browns are two games behind the Ravens who have lost only 2 games. A loss today by the Browns will deal them a serious hit to their hopes of even a Wild Card shot.
Houston at Cincinnati - The Bengals are playing great football but C.J. Stroud is not playing like a rookie. The Bengals could be without two of their top WRs which could make this game a lot more interesting.
San Francisco at Jacksonville - The Jaguars are sitting at the top of their division and are playing very well. This is a game that could help Miami down the line in terms of playoff seeding. Root for the 49ers. The Jaguars are 6-2 on the season.
There are several other games that could eventually come into play late in the season. Tennessee at Tampa Bay, root for the Buccaneers. Detroit visiting the Chargers in L.A., so root for Detroit. The only other AFC team to watch for this week is a home game in Pittsburgh against Green Bay.
The Steelers, Browns, Bills, and Bengals all have 5 wins through 9 weeks. The Chargers, Raiders, Jets, Texans, and Colts all have four wins. The worst team in the AFC? The Patriots. They have only two wins and as of the time of this writing, are losing to the Colts.