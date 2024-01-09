Miami Dolphins fans may have seen the last of Jerome Baker and Andrew Van Ginkel
By Brian Miller
Jerome Baker is under contract with the Miami Dolphins for another season, Andrew Van Ginkel is not. Both may not be back in 2024.
Baker will miss the rest of the season after having surgery on his wrist. Andrew Van Ginkel will miss at least this week's playoff game and maybe more if the Dolphins advance. Both, however, may not return in 2024.
There has been a lot of speculation regarding Jerome Baker's future. The Dolphins could part ways with the linebacker before free agency begins in March. It is likely they try and rework his current contract first. Baker will count $14.8 million in cap space next year and Miami will save $9 million by releasing him.
This isn't about whether or not they should or shouldn't. Baker counts for a lot of money and the Dolphins are up against the cap heading into next season. It may not be financially beneficial for the Dolphins which is why a reworked contract, could work.
Andrew Van Ginkel signed a one-year deal ahead of this season. He will be a free agent and will see plenty of teams looking for his services. AVG won't break any banks but he will get paid nicely with a likely three-year deal.
Miami Dolphins fans would love to see AVG back on the team but can the Dolphins make it work? That might depend on what they do with Christian Wilkins and Robert Hunt. Raekwon Davis is also an impending free agent as well as several other key players.
The Dolphins are not in great cap shape and they will need to make moves that free up space to operate, sign players, and for their draft class. To say nothing of their own internal free agents.
For Baker and Van Ginkel, Sunday night may end up being their last with the Dolphins and that would be a shame becaue both make the defense much better.