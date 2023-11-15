Miami Dolphins fans need to know these three Raiders offensive players
The Las Vegas Raiders are traveling across the country to face the Miami Dolphins on Sunday at Hard Rock Stadium. Miami has to keep these three offensive players in check.
By Brian Miller
The Las Vegas Raiders are heading to Hard Rock Stadium this week and the Miami Dolphins defense will need to dictate the flow of the game.
Offensively, the Raiders are not a huge threat and the Dolphins defense matches up well enough with them. Still, the Raiders are a team that could surprise a lot of people. Last Sunday, the offense was stagnant against a very good Jets defense but ultimately won the game due to the ineffective Jets offense.
Miami has a much better offense that should be able to put points on the board and the defense is good enough to keep the Raiders out of the end zone.
DeVante Adams is by far the best offensive weapon on the Raiders offense. The Raiders have made him the focal point of their system. Since the firing of Josh McDaniels, the system has changed. It's a fluid situation but the Raiders seem more inclined to spread the ball around instead of forcing the ball to Adams.
As good as Adams is, the Dolphins secondary should be able to eliminate him from the game plan like the Jets did. Without Adams, the Raiders have to turn to Jakobi Meyers, a former Patriots receiver Miami knows very well.