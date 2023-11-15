Miami Dolphins fans need to know these three Raiders offensive players
The Las Vegas Raiders are traveling across the country to face the Miami Dolphins on Sunday at Hard Rock Stadium. Miami has to keep these three offensive players in check.
By Brian Miller
Miami Dolphins fans are asking who the Las Vegas quarterback is going to be. The Raiders seem content to start Aidan O'Connell.
O'Connell has started the last two games for the Raiders after they benched Jimmy Garoppolo. He has appeared in four games this season and has thrown 2 touchdowns on 104 attempts.
O'Connell was drafted this past April in the 4th round and the Raiders want to see if he can be a player to build around, so far that answer has been no.
When flushed from the pocket, O'Connell isn't going to pick up yards with his legs. More of a traditional pocket passer, O'Connell has rushed for six yards on five attempts in four games. He has been sacked 10 times.
Getting pressure on the young QB shouldn't be a big problem for the Dolphins edge rushers and that could make for a long day at the Rock for Las Vegas.