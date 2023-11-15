Miami Dolphins fans need to know these three Raiders offensive players
The Las Vegas Raiders are traveling across the country to face the Miami Dolphins on Sunday at Hard Rock Stadium. Miami has to keep these three offensive players in check.
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins face Josh Jacobs on Sunday who isn't the running back he used to be.
Josh Jacobs is a physical running back who is one year removed from being the league yardage leader. What changed? A holdout prior to the season didn't help but neither did the Raiders offensive system that didn't showcase him nearly enough.
So far, Jacobs has 622 rushing yards on 186 attempts. That is an average of 3.3 yards per carry. He has 5 touchdowns. Normally, that would be a pretty decent stat line for a running back but for Jacobs, more was expected.
Last weekend against the Jets, Jacobs finally ran for over 100 yards. His 27 carries Sunday night was the most he had all season. His totals last week included a 40-yard run as well. By far the longest of the season.
Since the firing of McDaniels, Jacobs has become more of a feature in the Raiders offense. Two weeks ago he ran 26 times for 98 yards and 2 touchdowns.
Clearly, the Raiders are making an effort to get Jacobs involved in the game plan and this is where the Dolphins defense will need to remain disciplined.
Stopping Jacobs will put more pressure on O'Connell to make plays and thus put the game in his hands. The Dolphins have done well in 2023 against good running backs.
Following the 233 yards they gave up in week one to the Chargers, Miami has only allowed two 100-plus games. The Bills in week 4 and the Panthers in week 6. Last week the Chiefs ran for 93.