Miami Dolphins fans need to know these three Raiders offensive players
The Las Vegas Raiders are traveling across the country to face the Miami Dolphins on Sunday at Hard Rock Stadium. Miami has to keep these three offensive players in check.
By Brian Miller
Overall, the Miami Dolphins have to contain the Raiders playmakers on offense. The three of them carry the team.
The Dolphins are in a good position coming off their bye week to handle Vegas' offense and if they can't, there are bigger issues. Simply, the Dolphins can't look ahead to Black Friday when they face the Jets.
Miami is kicking off a string of five winnable weeks that could put them in a position to take the AFC East by mid-December and drive for a top three seeding in the AFC for the postseason.
Games like this against the Raiders are must-win games simply because they are games Miami should win. Ask the Bills fans and they will tell you how much these games actually mean.
The game plan for Fangio should be simple. Create pressure and force O'Connell to get rid of the ball early, allowing the defense to take advantage of the mistakes. Force the Raiders to pass the ball by stopping their run game and Josh Jacobs and keep DeVante Adams out of his initial routes.
If the Dolphins defense can control these three players, the offense will not be able to move the ball with any consistency leaving the game in the hands of the offense to win.