Miami Dolphins fans on edge as they ready for Jets game at Hard Rock Stadium
Losing a football game can scare up a lot of deep worry from the Miami Dolphins fans, losing like they did last Monday and it can be worse.
By Brian Miller
Miami Dolphins fans have spent the better part of their fandom watching the team lose in bizarre and frustrating ways. Last week's loss to the Titans has many of them worried about the Jets.
The question most people are asking is if what they saw last week was a simple letdown or if there is something deeper going on they are not seeing. Is this the "same old Dolphins" that fold in December or was it just a simple bump in the road?
Today's game will go a long way to giving fans a reason to smile or let out the breath they have been holding in all week. On social media, their anxiety is taking hold of them as the game draws closer.
Dave Furones of the Sun Sentinel asked his "X" followers what the "vibe" was today, it was a mix of excitement and dumpster fires.
Not everyone, of course, sees the sky falling and there are more than enough positive-energy fans that see a victory for the Dolphins today and apparently don't have much worry in their minds.
The Dolphins and Jets always play each other tough and when the two teams met on Black Friday, the game was close for the first half before the Dolphins ran away with it in the 2nd. Today, the Dolphins may want to jump on fast and keep the pedal depressed the entire game.
For those fans who are not as nervous as the others, well they have been relegated to mostly complain about Tony Romo being on the call for today's game.
A win by the Dolphins won't silence the doubters but it will keep the Dolphins 3 games up with 3 games to go, it will keep them in position to potentially steal the number one seed in the AFC from the Ravens who they play in three weeks.
A loss will not implode the season but it will not give the Miami faithful something to believe in. Miami has three tough games to close out the season with Dallas coming on Christmas Eve to the Rock, a trip to Baltimore on New Year's Eve day, and a home game against the Bills that seems like an incoming freight train ready to collide with an outgoing one.
Today's rooting guide for the Dolphins...root for the Dolphins and let the rest play itself out but here are the games that will also be played with implications in the AFC playoff picture.
- Chicago at Cleveland
- Houston at Tennessee
- Kansas City at New England
- Dallas at Buffalo
- Baltimore at Jacksonville