Miami Dolphins fans should get ready for a new level of energy
Going into week 5 the Miami Dolphins were handed the first loss of the season. Most fans and media were a bit surprised with the results las week. This should be a good check on the locker room and what it can bring. Here are 4 reasons to optimize this loss as leverage for the rest of the reason.
By dwest
Humble=Growth
I know your thinking and you are still upset about last week's poor performance. Personally, I was disappointed in the loss but I knew that Miami would have to come down from a great start. Most of the leadership on the team has been humble to see the loss as a pillar to improve. The Miami Dolphins are still one of the most talented rosters in the league but we came down drinking a Monster and now are seeing things at level ground. The locker room remains humble to learn from the loss and be better as the season is young. Kudos from the coaching staff and leaders for being humble and regrouping.
Talent= New Focus
The first four games should be a measuring stick for any NFL team. Learn how your team is flowing, how your team is reacting, and how your team measures up. It is a great chance to see what is working and what is not. Personally, Miami has found many playmakers and the QB they are looking for. Some tweaks are going to happen with the addition of Chase Claypool and Jeff Wilson coming back from IR. Our new focus may be more on our tri of RBs and less on Hill. Don't think though that Miami will not let Tua shine and get the ball to his WR group they will still get every opportunity to shine.
Front Office= Evaluating Talent
This one is a simple concept and one that is used everywhere. With the trade deadline still a few weeks out most teams look to add vets that have some upside. This is the time of years when younger players get the node and older players not living up to contract demands are being traded. We have quite a large group of talent that needs re-signed and some are not at that level of what the front office is expecting. Just know by week 10 most teams know the focus for the rest of the season.
The Scope of the NFL= Who is ready
Hard to say who is ready for the season with so many factors that play into a team's success but clearly you can see what teams are lacking and what teams are thriving. So can focus, on a core group, or on the success of one of two players to build around. This is a good point to see how the shift of the season unfolds and week 5 is the milestone, however, you may see is just a taste on what the NFL is doing. Watch for star players hit peeks and unknown talents to come forward.