Miami Dolphins fans shouldn't get too excited about adding another WR in 2024
The Miami Dolphins need some help at WR but many fans may be disappointed with free agency and the draft.
By Brian Miller
There is no question the Miami Dolphins need some help in the WR room. Miami is missing the big prototype pass catcher in their offense.
Fans are expecting some changes to the offense this year and many believe those changes will come at WR. Even though there is a need for help at the position, I wouldn't get my expectations up. In fact, if I were betting on this, I would bet against the Dolphins making a move at the position.
Lately, Gabe Davis has been a popular FA choice by fans. It's an ebb and flow of speculation but if we look at this realistically, the Dolphins have bigger fish to catch than a WR.
Four WRs are under contract for the 2024 season. Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle, Erik Ezukanma, and Cedrick Wilson, Jr. The Dolphins will need to make decisions on the impending free agents. While Chase Claypool is a longshot to be brought back and Robbie Chosen also falls into this category, the Dolphins are likely to bring Braxton Berrios and River Cracraft back for the 2024 season.
Berrios is more of a return specialist but when his number was called on offense, he did well enough. Cracraft is reliable as well and will be cheap. The Dolphins like cheap. They also like Ezukanma.
None of those players fit the mold of what the Dolphins need but Chris Grier isn't likely going to allocate more money on a WR when there are so many other needs. So no Gabe Davis or Tee Higgins-type players.
The Dolphins will add a WR to the roster but fans should expect players that are more like Cracraft, Chosen, or a Trent Sherfield type. The type of players Miami will target will be one-year low-end contract types. Veterans with a lot of experience but at the end of their careers or players that border on practice squad designations.
While Miami needs one of those big prototype guys the reality is they don't have the money to splurge on one. They have to be frugal with their spending.
Some believe that WR could be a target for the Dolphins in the draft. Perhaps but if anyone believes the Dolphins will use their first or second-round pick on one is not thinking clearly. Miami passed on TEs last year, they won't use a high pick on one this year, they added Jaylen Waddle three years ago and have him for two more seasons. If the Dolphins are going to go WR, they will do so in rounds 5, 6, or 7.
If that is the case, that player will likely need to compete for playing time but the contract is much easier to digest.
Like those fans wanting a specific type of WR, I agree. I don't, however, see the Dolphins using money or draft capital this year to get one. It makes sense for the roster but not for the holes this team is going to have at other positions.