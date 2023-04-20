Miami Dolphins fans sigh as Chris Grier confirms Austin Jackson is the starting RT
Miami Dolphins fans on social media were not overly thrilled on Wednesday when Chris Grier confirmed that Austin Jackson is the penciled in starter at right tackle.
In his annual pre-draft media press conference, Chris Grier was immediately asked about the right tackle situation for the Dolphins and he took no time confirming that the teams plan is to indeed start Jackson at right tackle to protect the blindside of Tua Tagovailoa.
" Yes, the expectation is Austin (Jackson) is the starter at right tackle. We’re excited for him. I know he was frustrated with some of the injuries last year, but he’s been working hard. He’s been doing a lot of stuff here in the offseason."- Chris Grier - Miami Dolphins media
Grier went on to say that Robert Hunt will stick at right guard where he reiterrated that he believes Hunt will be a very good guard and thinks that he already is. Part of the question to Grier was about moving Hunt to RT.
Fans are not overly thrilled. Since his arrival as a first round draft pick in 2020, Jackson hasn't shown consistency. He has been up and down most of his career and missed quite a few games in 2022 due to injury. Miami, specifically Grier, thinks that he can rebound and have an impact. Dolphins fans are far less certain.
After watching the Dolphins not address the position in free agency, it was becoming clear that the team had little intention on replacing him but fans and the media alike thought that at worse, they would bring in competition. They haven't done that either.
Will the NFL Draft provide an opportunity to take a right tackle? Perhaps as early as the 51st pick? It is possible and if are dabbling in reality here, Grier isn't going to give anything away as it relates to his draft strategy, even a strategy that currently only has four draft picks in his pocket. Still, anything is possible and Grier could be posturing about RT.
If, and that is a big IF, Grier is trying to play it cool with his draft intentions at that position, the fact that he didn't address the position completely in free agency means he is taking a risk, but he clearly believes that we haven't seen the best of what Jackson can do.