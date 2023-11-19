Miami Dolphins fans week 11 NFL rooting guide includes choking down a cheer for the Jets
Week 11 has arrived and the Miami Dolphins are back on the football field to take on the Las Vegas Raiders but who else do you need to root for and agains?
By Brian Miller
The 2nd half of the Miami Dolphins season starts today and the NFL will have plenty of other action for fans to cheer for and against.
This week, the Dolphins enter the weekend with a 6-3 record and will try and stave off a Raiders team that hasn't lost since firing Josh McDaniels two weeks ago. Win or lose, Miami will remain in first place of the AFC East but separation at this point in the season is imperative.
On Thursday, the Dolphins didn't get the breaks and the Ravens pulled out a win against the Burrow-less Bengals who was lost in the first half for what will now be the season. The Ravens are now 8-3 on the season.
Dolphins fans will be able to enjoy their division rivals playing today at 4:00. The Bills will host the Jets in a week one rematch that the Bills lost. Buffalo has their backs against the wall, fired their OC over the last week, and had a players meeting to figure out what is going wrong.
The Jets on the other hand are holding out the slim chances of a playoff opportunity and today, the defense will look to make Josh Allen's life miserable.
Rooting for the Jets is a painful pill to swallow for sure but this week, go Green!
Pittsburgh (6-3) vs. Browns (6-3)
For the most part, this is a push but the Browns without Deshaun Watson for the season makes the Browns a lot less likely to make the playoffs. So root for the Browns.
L.A. Chargers (4-5) vs. Green Bay (3-6)
The Chargers are reeling and another loss will almost certainly keep them out of the playoff picture for the remainder of the season barring a miracle turnaround.
Arizona (2-8) vs. Houston (5-4)
The C.J. Stroud story has been amazing this year and the Texans are climbing up the AFC South rankings. It's hard not to root for someone like Stroud but in the end, you don't root for AFC teams to win against the NFC. Root for the Cardinals.
Tennessee (3-6) vs. Jacksonville (6-3)
There is no question that the Titans winning today will help Miami so cheer and shout for Tennessee.
Philadelphia (8-1) vs. K.C. (7-2)
No question that having the Eagles win this game on Monday night will help the Dolphins. This could be one of those games that helps Miami gain important seeding in the playoffs.