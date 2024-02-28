Miami Dolphins fill needs with playmakers in this latest Mock Draft
By dwest
The Dolphins need to look in several spots after several big cuts in the offseason. To continue to improve the talent of the roster the front office must hit big on the second round pick too. With that being said the Dolphins need to find some quality depth at the DL.
Round Two- Pick 55th: DT T'Vondre Sweat, Sr. Texas
Sweat has elite size and shows the ability to take on multiple blockers at the same time. He fits a need with our 3-4 defense and has the pedigree to be a rotational player early on in his career. He has only improved each of his years at Texas.
Something to keep in mind is that Miami needs to find guys who can bring early success to the team or play early on with the core group of starts. I like that Sweat brings much to the table with the strength and ability to be a difference maker early on. At 6'4 360 as a frame, it's hard to miss out on the ability he can bring to this defensive front.
While Miami has upgraded the offensive line and defensive line they still have several spots that need some upgrading and a coverage linebacker would be ideal in this area.
Round 5- Pick 157th LB Curtis Jacobs, Redshirt Junior Penn State.
Jacobs is a coverage linebacker at 6'2 225 with an outstanding motor and good man coverage skills. His skillset would make him a great piece in the Dolphins' defense. Good feel for zone coverages and shows great tackling ability.
What shows up most in his film is the motor around the field. The Miami Dolphins need someone who has a feel for pass coverage and can close the play. Jacobs is that player who has the pedigree and upside to be on the field early in his career.