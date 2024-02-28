Miami Dolphins fill needs with playmakers in this latest Mock Draft
By dwest
The Dolphins need more depth on the offensive line and the Miami Dolphins have spent time with this prospect from South Dakota State several times throughout the year.
Round 6- Pick 186th OT Garret Greenfield, Redshirt Senior South Dakota State
Garret Greenfield from South Dakota State has a big frame at 6'7 320 and great length at the tackle spot. He has experience at both the left and right tackle which is a big need on both sides for depth and development.
He shows flashes to make second-level blocks and a nasty finishing ability. Well balanced as a run blocker and pass protector. Easily fits in the McDaniel scheme with enough ability to get outside the pocket for screenplays. He has clean footwork and uses long arms to keep pass rushers away from the QB.
The Miami Dolphins brass have met with Greenfield several times this offseason and seem to be looking at him seriously as the draft moves closer.
The Miami Dolphins have now improved the offensive line twice, provided a big-time DT for the 3-4 defense, and selected a coverage linebacker.
At this point it is time to look at a playmaker at WR or TE. Ideally Miami would like speed or size to add to the offensive attack in which they hope to find value and or start a quality player as a gem late in the 6th round.
Round 6- Pick 200th WR Ryan Flournoy, Senior SOUTHEAST MISSOURI STATE
Flourney is a playmaker with elite athletic ability which the Miami Dolphins seek in the wide receiving group. the SEMS(Southeast Missouri State) standout shows soft hands and explosive ability to make the big plays often.
Some scouts have him rated higher simply on junior day numbers taken in the spring. What stands out on film is his ability to make plays in the open field and use his athletic ability to outplay his opponent. The Miami Dolphins need not only a playmaker but one who fits the McDaniel scheme and Flourney has the rare traits you find in the wide receiver. His upside should be considered as he has everything you want in an NFL WR.