Miami Dolphins fill needs with playmakers in this latest Mock Draft
By dwest
While some are seeking some defensive back help at Safety and some are looking for Tight End. The Miami Dolphins brass looks to bring even more depth to the offensive line.
Round 7- Pick 239th OG Kyle Hergel, Senior Boston College
Hergel is a tough-nosed versatile offensive line guard. With the ability to play anywhere on the offensive line Hergel has the much-needed depth that the Miami Dolphins need. He shows excellent technique with hand placement, and toughness to drive away stronger defenders. He has a decent ability to get outside the pocket to make blocks for screens and pulls for the running back. 41 of 43 starts in his college career.
Lastly, the Miami Dolphins have spent some time with Hergel during the year and throughout the all-star game process. This would ideally finish the depth needed on the OL to help much-needed depth and upside.
Undrafted rookies and tryouts are always great to find gems in the rough. The Miami Dolphins brass has been great at finding these over the years. Here are some of my candidates through scouting and conversation with all-star game directors and scouts throughout the league.
Joe Milton, QB | Tennessee-Undrafted contract: Gifted athletic with a big arm could be developed into a good QB in the NFL. He may fall through the cracks but has a high upside!
Steele Chambers LB | Ohio State- Undrafted contract: Productive, proven starter, and has the traits to be an effective NFL player.
Jahdae Barron DB | Texas- Undrafted contract: Versatile DB who could be plugged in at safety or corner. Great locker room player with upside to stick on a 53.
Aderias Ealy WR | Lincoln University- Tryout: Ealy is an explosive, playmaker who has the speed to burn. Natural hands and good routes. His upside is very high!
Daniel Mendoza S | Adams State- Tryout: Very productive box safety with outstanding tackling and play awareness. Provides instant depth to any secondary.
Le'kelan Bougere DT | Louisiana Christian University- Tryout: Bougere has great pass-rushing ability and a great motor to make plays in the backfield. Praised for work ethic and team-first mentality.
Drew Dixon WR | Limestone University- Tryout: Dixon has great size and toughness to be a great possession playmaker in the NFL. Flashes of elite 50/50 ball skills and tough catch ability.
Ezrah Thibodeaux DE | Texas A&M Kingsville- Tryout: Thibodeaux great pass rusher with a knack for sacking the QB. Shows a very active motor and closing speed to finish the play strong. Violet hands to attack, with pass-rushing finesse on passing plays.
Odaine Reid P/K | MISSOURI BAPTIST UNIVERSITY- Tryout: Reid has a huge leg in he could be a punter or kicker. Big force behind his kicks and works around the clock to improve his game. Look him up!
Quentin Sanders WR | North Greenville University- Tryout: Another explosive WR that the Dolphins like! Sanders has great speed and hands to make the big plays. Makes the flashy plays look easy.
Tahj Brighthaupt OT | West Alabama University- Undrafted Contract: Huge offensive tackle at 6'8 that can be an asset as a run blocker and gifted pass blocker. Shows elite traits to keep quicker pass blockers in check.