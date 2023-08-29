Miami Dolphins final roster cuts continue with a 2023 draft pick being released
The Miami Dolphins didn't have many draft picks back in April, four to be exact but they are one short now that the final cuts have arrived and isn't surprising.
By Brian Miller
Earlier today, the Miami Dolphins began their continuation of roster moves by cutting Jamal Perry and the cuts continue with Ryan Hayes, Miami's 7th round pick now out in Miami.
UPDATE: It is being reported by Adam Schefter that RB Myles Gaskin has been released.
Hayes was drafted in round 7 of April's draft but the Dolphins didn't see enough in his short time with the team. Hayes, an offensive lineman was a slong shot to make the roster and could be added to the practice squad as early as Wednesday. It is unlikely that he will be claimed on waivers.
Hayes, a product of Michigan was buried on the depth chart and couldn't get the reps to prove he belonged despite some good practices.
As for Perry, he has been with the Dolphins the last three seasons and has seven total starts in that time. He will end his career with Miami, for now, with six passes defensed and one interceptions that came in 2020. He posted 86 combined tackles over his three seasons.
With the two moves, both first announced by Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald, the Dolphins are now at 71 players. This includes the trade of Dan Freeney announced this morning.
The Dolphins will need to get to 53 by 4:00 pm today. So far the moves haven't been unsurprising but those cuts won't come until later in the day if they happen at all.
Meanwhile, there is nothing news on the Jonathan Taylor trade rumors and it remains a standoff between the two teams.