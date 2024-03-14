Miami Dolphins find a potential replacement for Christian Wilkins with this signing
Neville Gallimore never lived up to expectations in Dallas, but the former third-round selection out of Oklahoma is ready for a new start.
Looking for big bodies to clog up the defensive front seven, the Miami Dolphins turned to former Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Neville Gallimore.
It will be difficult to replace Wilkins, but Gallimore has the potential to cause a disturbance for opposing ball carriers and quarterbacks.
UPDATE: Gallimore has signed for $1.79 million on a 1-year deal. Another signing that doesn't affect the compensatory formula.
Gallimore was a third-round pick out of Oklahoma in the 2020 NFL Draft. He never lived up to expectations with Dallas and only started 14 games as a member of the Cowboys organization. He started one game over the past two seasons.
Last season, Gallimore played only 27 percent of Dallas' defensive snaps and has accumulated 90 career tackles during his stay with Dallas. The Ottawa native also had 1.5 sacks and needed to find a new locale to showcase the wares that he put on display at the University of Oklahoma.
Miami has now brought in three players to take Wilkins' spot, but Gallimore is the most legitimate of the three. Miami also brought in street-free agents Davyion Nixon and Isaiah Mack. Nixon and Mack stand little chance to make the club, but Gallimore is a big run-stuffing tackle who can make an impact on Anthony Weaver's defense if he can summon up his past success and start fresh in Miami.
The Dolphins are also expected to bring in other defensive tackles to compete with Gallimore as they need replacements for Wilkins and Raekwon Davis, who also left via free agency. They will be rotating players in and out to see who pairs up the best with Zach Sieler in wreaking havoc in the trenches.