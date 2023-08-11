Miami Dolphins first preseason game in the hands of White and Thompson as Tua will sit it out
Chalk this up to "yeah, we saw that coming" but Tua Tagovailoa will not play in Miami's opening exhibition game against the Falcons.
By Brian Miller
Preseason football is heralded as a return to football. It lasts about one game before fans start calling for the regular season to begin so it isn't a surprise that fans are mixed about not seeing their starting QB on the field.
Tua will sit tonights game out and that isn't a shock or surprise to anyone but should he at least play a couple of plays?
While I understand the "why" of it, the reality is that he hasn't touched a field against another team since his 2nd concussion last year against the Packers. He could use some real game experience to get back on the right side of the fence.
I'm not saying that Tua should play more than a series and in fact, I would be fine with his running out on the field, taking a couple of snaps and running back off the field. Get him out there, get him a few snaps, sit him down.
Many starters around the league, especially QBs tend to sit out the first and last preseason games but Tua could use a little bit more work if we are going to take off the rose-colored glasses. That isn't a knock on the Dolphins QB it's just a reality that he hasn't been on the field for a long time.
With Tua out, Miami will run with Mike White and Skylar Thompson. I would guess that White gets the first half and Skylar comes in during the second. As for the other starters, many will only play a couple of plays at most before taking an early exit.