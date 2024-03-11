Miami Dolphins free agency tracker: Who is coming and going
By Brian Miller
Free agency has opened with the "legal" tampering window and the Miami Dolphins can start filling their roster from other teams.
Be sure to bookmark this page so you can reference it as the Dolphins make moves over the next few days.
Miami will need to be active but the question remains, to what degree will they get involved? Miami has cap issues that they need to deal with and they will need to fill as many as 22 vacant roster spots from their own potential list of free agents that could leave the team.
In total, there are 24 players that Miami has to make a decision on or let walk and that includes several who Miami released but could still theoretically bring back.
The Dolphins currently have holes at nearly every position but Dolphins fans shouldn't expect a spending spree this year.
Miami Dolphins free agent signings, restructures, and extensions.
- Jonnu Smith - TE - two year contract
- Jake Bailey - P - Re-signed to a 2-year deal
- Nik Needham - CB - Re-signed
- Elijah Campbell - CB - Re-signed
- Robert Jones - G - Re-Signed to a one-year deal. Jones' was the only restricted free agent.
The Miami Dolphins in-house free agents and their current status. No information denotes they remain FAs.
Emmanuel Ogbah
Jerome Baker
Cedrick Wilson
Connor Williams
- Christian Wilkins - Wilkins will sign a 4-year $110 million contract with the Raiders
Braxton Berrios
Andrew Van Ginkel
Isaiah Wynn
Robert Hunt
Deshon Elliot
Chase Claypool
Eli Apple
Salvon Ahmed
Raekwon Davis
Justin Bethel
Kendall Lamm
- Brandon Jones - Jones is signing a 3-year deal with the Broncos
Tyler Kroft
Jonotthan Harrison
River Cracraft
Calvin Munson
Justin Houston
Bruce Irvin
The early part of free agency should see a lot of movement but the question is will Miami be as involved as they need to be? The team still needs to restructure contracts to get below the salary cap of which they are still $20 mlllion away from.