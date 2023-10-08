Miami Dolphins get 4th win but it wasn't pretty as offense looked sluggish
The Miami Dolphins managed to get their 4th victory of the season but it wasn't as crisp and clean as it should have been but a win is a win.
By Brian Miller
Today's game against the Giants was a pretty big margin of victory but if you watched it, you know. It just didn't seem like the Dolphins offense was firing on all cylinders.
The Dolphins turned the ball over three times with two coming on interceptions by Tua Tagovailoa who also gave up a pick six. That defensive TD was the first TD the Giants have scored in the first half this year.
Statistically, the numbers were still incredibly good. Tyreek Hill went over 181 yards, Tua threw for 300 plus and two touchdowns and DeVone Achane ran for more than 151 and a touchdown. Still, it felt as though at times, they were simply moving at a sluggish pace.
Of course on one hand, the Dolphins played in temperatures over 90 degrees.
Defensively, the Dolphins were able to get into the backfield and sack Daniel Jones and Tyrod Taylor for 7 sacks on the day. Zach Seiler had two sacks on the day. The Giants QBs combined for over 200 yards but most of those yards came later in the game. Miami did hold the Giants to below 100 yards.
With the win, the Dolphins improve to 4-1 and take a game lead on the Buffalo Bills who lost to the Jaguars earlier in the day.
For the Dolphin, we expected a little bit different of a game as they regrouped from last weeks ugly loss to the Bills.
Miami has some more work to do but we are seeing quality consistency from Sieler and Achane who is looking like he could run away with early ROTY talk.