Miami Dolphins get a big threat WR after NFL Combine shakes up this mock draft
By Gaston Rubio
The 2024 NFL Combine is in the books and many players have influenced the team's draft plans. Like the Dolphins in this mock draft.
Mike McDaniel and Anthony Weaver were seen in attendance throughout the weekend. One can only surmise what it is the two coaches are looking for with the first pick in this year’s draft.
Xavier Worthy turned heads with his record 4.21 40-yard dash. Tanor Bartolini became just the
second lineman since 2003 to rub a sub 4.3 20-yard shuttle and a sub 7.3 3-cone drill. Both
players position of need for the Miami Dolphins.
Nevertheless, after the results of this week’s combine plenty of movement is sure to be
expected in the first round of this year’s draft. Here is my updated Round 1 NFL Mock Draft
Post-Combine.
1. Chicago Bears, Caleb Williams QB USC
Not much has changed at the top of the draft. Caleb Williams opted out of his medical exam, stating not all 32 teams can draft him. He’s right because at number 1 the Chicago Bears draft Caleb Williams.
2. Washington Commanders, Drake Maye QB North Carolina
Under Dan Quinn, the Washington Commanders are in search of a new identity as well as a franchise quarterback. With Caleb Williams off the board Washington stakes their future on Drake Maye from North Carolina.
3. New England Patriots, Marvin Harrison Jr WR Ohio State
Here’s where the draft gets interesting. Many scouts have Michael Penix Jr going in the second round of the draft. Armed with this information New England drafts Marvin Harrison Jr from Ohio State.
4. Arizona Cardinals, Malik Nabers WR LSU
With Marvin Harrison Jr off the board the Cardinals select another top 5 receiver prospect in Malik Nabers. Nabers opted out of all the events at the combine, knowing he will be a top 5 pick in this year’s draft.
5. Los Angeles Chargers, Rome Odunze WR Washington
It seems to me that every time I do a mock draft the Chargers are in a great position. Jim Harbaugh gives Justin Herbert a top 5 wide-out by selecting Rome Odunze from Washington.
6. New York Giants, Joe Alt OT Notre Dame
Needing to protect Daniel Jones and improve a much-maligned offensive line, the Giants select Joe Alt from Notre Dame with the 6th pick in the draft.
7. Tennessee Titans, Brock Bowers TE Georgia
In a surprise move at number 7, the Tennessee Titans select Brock Bowers from Georgia. The 2023 John Mackey Award winner joins Will Levis in a revamped offense.
8. Atlanta Falcons, Jayden Daniels QB LSU
With Chicago’s asking price for Justin Fields outside of Atlanta’s budget the Falcons select Jayden Daniels from LSU. Daniels will be given the keys to the franchise in hopes he will lead them back to a Super Bowl.