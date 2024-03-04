Miami Dolphins get a big threat WR after NFL Combine shakes up this mock draft
By Gaston Rubio
The Jets get the best offensive lineman in this years draft as our mock draft continues.
9. Chicago Bears, Terrion Arnold CB Alabama
Terrion Arnold was the talk of the town at the Combine. Arnold was comfortable in front of the camera showing off his charisma. On the field Arnold was smooth in and out of his breaks. He will be a great addition for the Chicago Bear defense.
10. New York Jets, Taliese Fuaga OT Oregon State
With the injury to Olumuyiwa Fashanu and a strong showing by Taliese Fuaga the Jets select a franchise cornerstone with the 10th pick.
11. Minnesota Vikings, Quinyon Mitchell CB Toledo
Brian Flores and his defense get one of the top cornerbacks in this years draft. Allowing Flores to dial up more blitzes.
12. Denver Broncos, Laiatu Latu DE UCLA
Sean Payton looks to improve his teams pass rush by selecting Laiatu Latu. Latu will look to fill the void left by Von Miller.
13. Las Vegas Raiders, J.C. Latham OT Alabama
The Raiders had a quietly good defense last year as they ranked 8th in total defense. Las Vegas drafts their left tackle of the future in J.C. Latham.
14. New Orleans Saints, Olumuyiwa Fashanu OT Penn State
Olumuyiwa had a poor showing at the combine due to a right thigh injury. His talent doesn't allow him to fallout of the first round as the Saints select him to protect Derek Carr's blindside.
15. Indianapolis Colts, Dallas Turner DE Alabama
C.J. Stroud, Trevor Lawrence and Will Levis are all the quarterbacks the Colts get to see twice a year. Looking to improve their defense the Colts select Dallas Turner from Alabama.
16. Seattle Seahawks, Jared Verse DE FSU
Seattle had the 9th best pass rush in the NFL in 2023. Looking to get younger the Seahawks add Jared Verse to their defense.