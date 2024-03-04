Phin Phanatic
Miami Dolphins get a big threat WR after NFL Combine shakes up this mock draft

By Gaston Rubio

NFL Combine
NFL Combine / Michael Hickey/GettyImages
The Miami Dolphins get a franchise wideout in this new mock draft at 21.

17. Jacksonville Jaguars, Nate Wiggins CB Clemson

Nate Wiggins
Clemson v South Carolina / Jacob Kupferman/GettyImages

If not for Xavier Worthy, Nate Wiggins would have taken the fastest man in the draft award. Jacksonville looks to get back in the playoffs, selecting Nate Wiggins will help their defense get them there.

18. Cincinnati Bengals, Troy Fautanu OT Washington

Troy Fautanu
NFL Combine / Justin Casterline/GettyImages

Troy Fautanu took advantage of injuries to Amarius Mims and Olumuyiwa Fashanu and rose up the draft board. Cincinnati looks to protect Joe Burrow and drafts him here at 18.

19. Los Angeles Rams, Byron Murphy DT Texas

Byron Murphy
NFL Combine / Stacy Revere/GettyImages

The Rams give Aaron Donald a running mate by adding Byron Murphy to the middle of their defense.

20. Pittsburgh Steelers, Jackson Powers-Johnson G/C Oregon

Jackson Powers-Johnson
NFL Combine / Justin Casterline/GettyImages

Pittsburgh looks to continue their physical style of play. Jackson Powers-Johnson will bring that physicality.

21. Miami Dolphins, Brian Thomas Jr WR LSU

Brian Thomas Jr.
Texas A&M v LSU / Jonathan Bachman/GettyImages

The Dolphins get a franchise wide receiver in Brian Thomas Jr. The receiver from LSU posted a 4.33 40-yard dash, not as fast as Xavier Worthy, but at 6'3 203 pounds Brian Thomas is the big target receiver Miami is missing.

22. Philadelphia Eagles, Cooper DeJean CB Iowa

Cooper Dejean
NFL Combine / Justin Casterline/GettyImages

With Darius Slay turning 33 in January of 2024, the Eagles look to get younger in the secondary. DeJean is a dynamic play-maker who can play defense and special teams.

23. Houston Texans, Jer'Zhan Newton DT Illinois

Johnny Newton
NFL Combine / Michael Hickey/GettyImages

Houston looks to turn up the pressure on the rest of their division rivals as they add Newton to their defensive line.

24. Dallas Cowboys, Tyler Guyton OT Oklahoma

Tyler Guyton
NFL Combine / Justin Casterline/GettyImages

Tyler Guyton rises up the draft board as Amarius Mims gets hurt in the combine.

