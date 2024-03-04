Miami Dolphins get a big threat WR after NFL Combine shakes up this mock draft
By Gaston Rubio
Injuries during the NFL Combine can lead to drops in the draft as this mock draft shows with Amarius Mims.
25. Green Bay Packers, Graham Barton G/C Duke
With the future of David Bakhtiari in question the Packers look to solidify their offensive line.
26. Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Kool-Aid McKinstry CB Alabama
Tampa Bay had the leagues 19th ranked cover defense in 2023. Kool-Aid McKinstry will help the secondary improve in 2024.
27. Arizona Cardinals, "Chop" Robinson DE Penn State
Arizona leaves the first round with 2 impact players for each side of the ball.
28. Buffalo Bills, Keon Coleman WR FSU
Bills Mafia can't believe Keon Coleman falls to them at 28. Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs have a new running mate on offense.
29. Detroit Lions, Ennis Rakestraw Jr CB Missouri
Looking to beat San Francisco's high powered offense next year in the playoffs, the Lions improve their 30th ranked secondary.
30. Baltimore Ravens, Troy Franklin WR Oregon
In 2023 the Ravens selected Zay Flowers. Now in 2024 the Ravens select Troy Franklin to continue the youth movement in the wide receiver room.
31. San Francisco 49ers, Amarius Mims OT Georgia
Amarius Mims fell in the draft board because of an injury in the combine. I still think his talent alone keeps him in the first round and sends him to San Francisco.
32. Kansas City Chiefs, Adonai Mitchell WR Texas
Just when you think the Chiefs can't get any better, they draft Adonai Mitchell from Texas to boost their wide receiver room.
Up next is several Pro-Days for plenty of prospects. Interviews and results could shake up the first round once again.
How will the rest of the draft shape up? Only time will tell.