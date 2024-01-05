Miami Dolphins get both good and bad news on injury front but Xavien Howard will sit
The Miami Dolphins will play the biggest game of the 2023 season to date and they will do so banged up.
By Brian Miller
When the Miami Dolphins host the Bills on Sunday night, they will be without quite a few of their starters but there is some hope and good news on the injury front.
Head coach Mike McDaniel met with the media this morning and gave several updates on the team's injured players.
Bradley Chubb - Chubb underwent his ACL surgery and McDaniel said that it went well. Now begins the long recovery to get back on the field. Chubb should be able to hit the field around mid-season 2024 in a worst-case scenario.
Xavien Howard - McDaniel told the media that Howard is ruled out for Sunday and the hope is that he will be able to play for the first round of the playoffs. Howard exited the Ravens game in the first quarter with a foot injury. So far, the Dolphins haven't revealed the injury to be serious.
With Howard out, Miami will roll with Eli Apple opposite Jalen Ramsey but the Dolphins really should consider playing Kader Kohou on the outside and Nik Needham in the slot. Apple did not have a good game against the Ravens.
Jerome Baker - There was no news on Jerome Baker released. The Dolphins website still lists him on the IR list. He is eligible to be taken off and if done so today, could play on Sunday. Baker would bring a big stick and leadership to the defense but he may be better off waiting another week.
Jaylen Waddle - Waddle was not ruled out and will be a game-time decision according to McDaniel. Waddle was limited in practice this week but is trying to get ready to play. It would be a bit surprising if he was able to go on Sunday night.
Robert Hunt - As of right now, Robert Hunt will play on Sunday. McDaniel said that he anticipates Hunt returning to the line barring any setbacks between now and Sunday night. This is the best news Miami could get ahead of this week's game.
With Hunt back on the field, Miami will have its best lineup on the offensive line since he went out over a month ago.
Raheem Mostert - The Dolphins are not ruling Mostert out of Sunday's game but McDaniel sounded more like he was not going to risk Mostert playing and hurting his playoff availability. Mostert will be a game-time decision from what McDaniel said.