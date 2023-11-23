Miami Dolphins get bulletin board material from Jets owner Woody Johnson
There is a quiet saying in sports, don't give anyone a reason. The Miami Dolphins, thanks to the Jets owner, have a reason.
By Brian Miller
When it comes to sports, you don't give an opponent a reason to play a little extra but this week, the Miami Dolphins got a little more pop from Woody Johnson.
Apparently, Jets owner Woody Johnson didn't get the message because he could give this year's Miami Dolphins a little bit more of a reason to pound the lowly Jets. Johnson posted a video on "X" with the tag: "The last time Miami came to town."
The ball is clearly now in Miami's court with the team heading to New York to face their division rival on Friday afternoon.
Typically in the NFL, the banter between clubs is relegated to the social media teams who take little jabs throughout the year at each other or maybe a couple of players that open their mouths, but an owner? This is a new level of disrespect, well not really.
I was going to write an article about what happened the last time the Dolphins visited New York but was more or less bored with the whole stat line narrative...thanks for the angle, Woody!
Miami entered the game without Tua Tagovailoa and on the very first play on offense, Teddy Bridgewater was pushed down, a spotter in the stands notified the referees and Bridgewater was immediately placed in the concussion protocol.
Enter Skylar Thompson, the 7th round rookie who had never taken an NFL snap.
It was an ugly game for the Dolphins but ultimately, it became the Super Bowl for Woody Johnson's "Gang Green". The Dolphins would end up in the playoffs and the Jets would end up spending a load of money to replace Zach Wilson only to have to use Aaron Rodgers' backup to replace, Zach Wilson.
I'm sure Mr. Johnson is having a little fun considering the Jets have won only 4 games in 2023 but taking a swipe at the team heading in your direction when you are starting an unknown QB...maybe not be the best idea! Then again, the Dolphins don't need more reason to beat the Jets, they know what's at stake and I'm sure they remember last year perfectly well.