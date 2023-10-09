Miami Dolphins get good news and some interesting news regarding their RB unit
The Miami Dolphins have one of the best running games in the NFL, well, they have the best rushing unit in the NFL but they don't have the top rusher. Still, today's news is a bit...interesting.
By Brian Miller
According to several outlets, Jeff Wilson, Jr. has been cleared and will start his 21 day window to be added to the 53 man roster. This according to his agent.
Wilson has been on the IR since the season started but will get cleared this week according to his agent. NFL rules require teams to activate the player to the 53 within 21 days or put the player back on IR. During this time, Wilson will practice with the team but will not be eligible to play until he is added to the roster.
This is good news for the Dolphins who already boast the NFL's best rushing statistics. De'Von Achane is 50 yards behind league leader Christian McCaffrey who currently holds the lead individually, he has 61 one more carries as Achane.
While the news about Wilson is good, the Dolphins will be deep at the position when he returns, the same can not be said, with certainty about Achane.
It is being reported that Achane is dealing with a knee issue but Mike McDaniel has not clarified the situation or made any inclination as to whether this is something bad or indifferent. He told reporters that they will monitor the situation.
The Dolphins will play the Carolina Panthers at Hard Rock Stadium this weekend and while it is unlikely they roll out Raheem Mostert, Achane, and Wilson, the running game should be in good capable hands should Achane sit the week out should the Dolphins want to rest him.
We will keep everyone posted as we learn more from the team about his injury and situation. For now, the Dolphins don't seem to concerned.