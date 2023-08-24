Miami Dolphins get great news as rookie Cam Smith returns to practice in full
The talented 2nd round draft pic, Cam Smith, was injured in week one of the preseason, now he has been cleared to practice in full.
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins first pick in the 2023 NFL Draft is back at practice after injuring his shoulder two weeks ago. This is good new for a defense that relies heavily on the boundary play.
With Smith back on the field, the Dolphins have someone who can jump in and start or at the very least provide early depth until he is up to NFL speed. Kader Kohou has been rising up the chart lately and could start the season outside.
For Smith, he will need to showcase what he can do and that the injury isn't lingering. Vic Fangio will be paying close attention and will have final say on who starts and rotates.
Miami lost starting CB Jalen Ramsey to a meniscus tear earlier this camp. His absence has been felt but the Dolphins depth at the position has helped overcome the loss. He will be back on the field mid-December if everything continues to trend right.
Smith is an interesting player. He was a high priority for the Dolphins who love boundary corners and some view him as the eventual replacement for Xavien Howard. He injured his shoulder on a play in week one preseason against the Falcons. He did not immediately leave the field but was taken to the locker room after the series had ended.
In other news, the Dolphins are seeing a lot of improvement this training camp from DT Raekwon Davis who will be a free agent after this season. The Dolphins will not have a single DT under contract next year as he, Christian Wilkins, and Zach Sieler are all impending FAs. Sieler is currently dealing with a minor injury that has kept him out of practice.