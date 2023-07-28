Miami Dolphins get the Ramsey news they simply didn't want but it still could have been worse
The Miami Dolphins star cornerback underwent knee surgery this afternoon and we now know the extent of his injury. It wasn't great news but could have been worse.
By Brian Miller
Miami Dolphins fans are going to have to wait quite a while to see Jalen Ramsey on the field opposite Xavien Howard. Ramsey underwent surgery this afternoon to repair his left knee after he tore his meniscus and will be out until at least December.
According to Ian Rapoport, Ramsey's knee needed a full meniscus repair which would have included suturing the cartilage back to the rest of the knee. The good news is that he still may play this year but it won't be until late in the season.
The other good news is that this type of repair is relatively minor in the overall spectrum of outcomes. He should return with no limitations or concerns about re-injuring the meniscus.
While the common rehabilitation period puts a return around December, there is nothing that says he can't return a little sooner should his rehab go well. The Dolphins would, however, be wise to let him sit out until he is fully healthy rather than rush him back.
On one hand, Ramsey shouldn't need much to get back on the field in terms of learning the system and he could give the Dolphins a huge late season boost as the team prepares for what they hope will be a playoff run.
Regardless, this is not the news that Miami Dolphins fans had hoped for but as we have said previously, it could have been much worse and we could be looking at a season long, if not year-long injury.
Now, it's next man up!