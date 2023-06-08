Miami Dolphins handing backup QB job to Mike White is mildly surprising after 2022 season
By Brian Miller
Mike White was part of New York Jets squad that had all kinds of problems at quarterback and on offense, now he will be the backup to Tua Tagovailoa for the Miami Dolphins.
Mike White - Quarterback - Entering his 3rd NFL season
- History
White was a 5th round draft pick of the Dallas Cowboys in 2018 but failed to make the Cowboys roster. He bounced back and forth between the activated and de-activated list and the Cowboys practice squad. In August of 2019, he was waived by the Cowboys and in September signed with the Jets practice squad.
In 2021, White made his first NFL appearance starting three games of the four games he was active in. In 2022, he started four games in place of Zach Wilson. Now he will compete with Skylar Thompson for a job.
- Last season
White played in and started four games for the Jets in 2022 posting a 1-3 record completing 58.9% of his passes and throwing 3 touchdowns to 4 interceptions.
- Salary situation
$2.79 million in cap space. $4.5 million dead hit if released. $1.7 million saved.
- 2023 Preview
The job for the backup quarterback spot is guaranteed to go to White and he will 100% have to earn this job. The Dolphins clearly see value in White as they will enter the season with two relatively inexperienced QBs who have a lot of development to go through. Given Tua's history of injury, the Dolphins are banking on Tua staying healthy.
White has the ability to play in the NFL his strengths fit McDaniel's offense, including a faster released and read than Thompson but he is inconsistent and will need to work on his ability to drive down the field.