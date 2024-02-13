Miami Dolphins: Handing out our own 2023 year-end awards
After a tough ending to the season it is finally time to look back on some of the positives of our previous season.
By Jacob Hytner
2023 was an eventful year for the Miami Dolphins. From all the positives and negatives, there is so much to cover regarding this season.
Tua Tagovailoa’s statistics jump off the page at you, while his number-one receiver Tyreek Hill had his stats imported from the latest version of Madden NFL. None of these awards have clear winners, in my opinion, this season showed a tremendous uptick in team-oriented football.
Humming along early in the season, Mike McDaniel imposed his offensive style early in the season culminating with a 70-point route of the Denver Broncos. A gutsy win late in the season against Micah Parsons' Cowboys team sent Miami into the Wild Card round once again.
As fate would have it our season ended at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City. Falling to the eventual Super Bowl champions. This was the first season in a while where I sat back and thought to myself "We really have a chance this year" and I make it my personal goal each season to not get my hopes up for this team. They got to me this year with the flashy early season performances, and now I'm still crushed figuring out who should be our defensive player of the year.