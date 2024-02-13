Miami Dolphins: Handing out our own 2023 year-end awards
After a tough ending to the season it is finally time to look back on some of the positives of our previous season.
By Jacob Hytner
The Miami Dolphins, in my opinion have only one choice for the team's MVP.
1. MVP, Tua Tagovailoa, QB
Tua Tagovailoa put on some masterful performaces this season. I am happy to say, I am finally behind the Samoan and in full support of the Tua train moving forward.
Tua was an enigma this year for the Dolphins. Yes, he was throwing to Tyreek Hill. Yes, he had a great run game to rely on. That doesn't matter to me as much as being the leader that this team so desperately needed. This award was an absolute layup.
Tua again showed his elite ability of anticipation, by throwing to receivers before they even broke out in their routes. It was something special seeing the QB throw the ball to the numbers on the sideline, while Tyreek Hill was still running a go route straight upfield. His timing with his receivers is his superpower.
The main point I want to get at for improvements is the ability to acclimate new receivers into the system. For example, Hill and Waddle, Tua knows and understands their route running ability and throws it to where they are going to be. He tried to do this with Chase Claypool against Buffalo in the final game of the season, but Chase ran the route too high upfield, causing the ball to appear massively under-thrown right to the Bills' defense.
That narrative that Tua under-threw the ball to Claypool was not the case by any means. Tua threw that ball right where it was supposed to be, the receiver ran to the wrong spot. If he can work new additions into his timing and anticipation throws throughout the season, that might be the next step to a real MVP award.