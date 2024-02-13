Miami Dolphins: Handing out our own 2023 year-end awards
After a tough ending to the season it is finally time to look back on some of the positives of our previous season.
By Jacob Hytner
Dolphins rookie De'Von Achane took the league by storm.
2. Rookie of the year, De'Von Achane, RB
Hats off to Grier and McDaniel for this draft pick. It's not every season that the 84th overall pick in the NFL draft can make the same rookie season impact that De'Von Achane made.
The Miami Dolphins hit a home-run in the third round of this past NFL draft, picking up a speedy Texas A&M tailback. How this guy managed to slip to Miami in the third round of this draft is nothing short of a miracle for Dolphins fans everywhere.
A quick look at his college stats compared to first-round pick Jahmyr Gibbs out of Alabama shows that Achane was undervalued. In 2 fewer games than Gibbs, Achane put up more than 100 extra rushing yards and one more touchdown than the future Detriot Lion.
One thing some Dolphins fans do not know about Achane is exactly how funny his X account is. Sometimes you start to feel bad for him, but he should know to keep his likes private. Back to football. Achane is one of the most electrifying rookies that the Dolphins have had in recent memory.
One part of De'Von's game we have yet to see is his kick return ability. In limited attempts at Texas A&M, he brought one back to the house and averaged well over 25 yards per return. Achane can do a lot of things to help this offense move forward, and I am even more excited to watch him do it in the aqua and orange.