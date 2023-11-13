Miami Dolphins Hard Knocks: In Season on Max will debut November 21st
The wait for the Miami Dolphins appearance on HBO's Hard Knocks: In Season won't be a long one with the debut coming soon.
By Brian Miller
HBO Hard Knocks: In Season is set to debut on November 21st. Announced in a newly released video by the Miami Dolphins and HBO, the series will get into action in just another week.
The Dolphins apparently volunteered for this year's series despite the relatively negative reaction by the players to the news. Some players feel it is a distraction and want to concentrate strictly on the game.
The series will debut on HBO's subscription service, MAX. For a limited time, you can subscribe to MAX for just $9.99. The promotion will also include the NBA on TNT, NHL on TNT, March Madness games, TBS, and USA soccer for a limited time.
Also, movies and hit HBO television series are also included but you know if you sign up now, it's all about the Miami Dolphins.
Miami will make its second appearance in the series. Previously, the Dolphins appeared on Hard Knocks when Joe Philbin became the head coach in 2012.
Previously, In-Season has featured the Arizona Cardinals and the Indianapolis Colts.
Fans are going to get an inside look at some of the more colorful characters on the Dolphins roster including Christian Wilkins, Tyreek Hill, and yes, Mike McDaniel. While the players may not like it and some fans think it is rather a waste of time, getting a rare look inside an NFL football can be quite interesting and entertaining.
Provided of course, the Miami Dolphins continue to win football games with the ultimate goal of a deep playoff run.