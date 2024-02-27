Miami Dolphins have a lot of needs heading into the Scouting Combine and the NFL Draft
As Chris Grier and Co. head to Indianapolis for the NFL Scouting Combine, which begins with player workouts on Thursday, what positions are Miami looking to fill and what players are they paying particular attention to this week?
Under the Playskool Workbench Theory, a child has to take various shapes and insert them into the right holes. This teaches children that you cannot fit a square peg in a round hole, or put a round peg into a square hole, etc.
Unfortunately, the Miami Dolphins have a history of trying to put a round peg in a square hole when it comes to making selections in the NFL Draft. There are really two schools of thought when you pick in the draft, you either take the best player available at a given position of need, or the best athlete available, period.
The question is where does Miami put its six pegs and do they find a perfect fit? They will get their first up close glimpse of their future when they attend the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis this week where players of every position will be working out for the scouts and coaches from Thursday through Sunday.
The Miami Dolphins have to stop doing the "Jeff Ireland Reach" and stop thinking that the board talks to them and tells them to take players ahead of where they should be drafted. Sometimes the answers are as plain as the nose on your face and are so easy that a child with a Playskool Workbench could do it.
How did Cam Smith become a Miami Dolphin last season in the second round, and not see the field over Eli Apple? That is a mistake that the Dolphins cannot make again this season.
This is the first step. Player evaluations from the combine and the player's individual workouts at their schools will tell the tale of the tape and give the teams enough information to determine their draft value and where they fit on the board.
Miami has six pegs in the draft, I mean picks, and they have to make sure to spend them wisely and not try to overreach and put a square peg in a round hole again. Here are some players to look at in various positions, in no order of preference that Miami could look to attain in the draft and should get up close and personal to at the combine this week.