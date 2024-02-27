Miami Dolphins have a lot of needs heading into the Scouting Combine and the NFL Draft
As Chris Grier and Co. head to Indianapolis for the NFL Scouting Combine, which begins with player workouts on Thursday, what positions are Miami looking to fill and what players are they paying particular attention to this week?
The Miami Dolphins still have a need at WR despite having two of the best starting.
The Dolphins have already lost wide receiver Cedrick Wilson, Jr. and stand to lose slot receiver and returner Braxton Berrios to free agency. While Berrios is more likely to come back on a cap friendly deal, Miami might look to replace Wilson as the third receiver in the formation and look to the draft to parlay a young receiver opposite Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle.
A receiver that comes to mind, who should still be on the board at No. 21 when Miami has their first selection in the draft is Brian Thomas, Jr. from LSU. Thomas has a unique combination of size and speed and can work from the inside seam or the outside. He has all the skills in his toolbox and could make Miami's vertical passing game even stronger and give quarterback Tua Tagovailoa another weapon to choose from when Miami goes four and five wide.
Thomas, according to NFL.com's Lance Zierlein, is a potential WR1 or WR2 and rarely has separation issues. Could you imagine Miami lining up with those three receivers coming off of the line. That type of group might make Dan Marino really want to come out of retirement.
Interior Offensive Line
This position has the name Jackson Powers-Johnson written all over it. Powers-Johnson from Oregon, will be able to start at center or either guard position, just as he did in college for Mario Cristobal and Dan Lanning. We know that Cristobal can develop offensive linemen and get them NFL ready, see Penei Sewell.
Powers-Johnson has versatility in that he could replace the injured and unrestricted free agent Connor Williams, and could also spell guard Robert Hunt who is also a free agent. This is a first-game first snap starter that could be plugged in right away and show his toughness and finesse. I would start him at center and look for a starting guard in free agency.
As I said previously, Miami could look toward spending a late round pick on former All-SEC and All-ACC performer Javion Cohen formerly of the University of Miami who should be available in the fifth or possibly sixth round. He could be an absolute steal of the draft and depending on his combine and pro day could move up into a second day pick after being the star of the show at the Senior Bowl.