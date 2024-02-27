Miami Dolphins have a lot of needs heading into the Scouting Combine and the NFL Draft
As Chris Grier and Co. head to Indianapolis for the NFL Scouting Combine, which begins with player workouts on Thursday, what positions are Miami looking to fill and what players are they paying particular attention to this week?
Edge Rusher is a big priority given the Miami Dolphins injuries at the position.
There is no doubt that Miami needs to add starters and depth to the edge rusher position as Bradley Chubb and Jaelan Phillips will both start the season on the PuP list due to injuries that they sustained last season. Miami also has to replace Emmanuel Ogbah who was released last week.
Miami brought in some very pedestrian pass rushers like Melvin Ingram and Bruce Irvin when the injuries surfaced, but never showed any flash of brilliance. Miami should look to pick up two edge rushers, at a minimum, in free agency and the draft.
The top two edge rushers that I like are Chop Robinson from Penn State and Laiatu Latu from UCLA. Like Phillips, Latu went to UCLA and wore jersey number 15 and was a terror off the edge. Phillips transferred from UCLA to Miami where he resumed his career after an injury and became a household name and a first round pick in 2021.
Robinson, who enters the draft a year early, is built like Micah Parsons and Myles Garrett. He has their skills and athleticism and is very explosive off the snap. He has a quick first step and can blow past his blocks and either sack the quarterback or get the ball carrier off of the edge. He is a day-one NFL starter and would be a good bookend for Miami on the defensive line. Robinson can play with his hand in the dirt, or stand up at the OLB position.