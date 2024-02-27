Phin Phanatic
Miami Dolphins have a lot of needs heading into the Scouting Combine and the NFL Draft

As Chris Grier and Co. head to Indianapolis for the NFL Scouting Combine, which begins with player workouts on Thursday, what positions are Miami looking to fill and what players are they paying particular attention to this week?

By Scott Alan Salomon

Wide Receiver Brian Thomas, Jr. formerly of LSU, remains an option for Miami who could look at add more speed at the receiver position for the Dolphins who could have their own version of Three Amigos with Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle.
Wide Receiver Brian Thomas, Jr. formerly of LSU, remains an option for Miami who could look at add more speed at the receiver position for the Dolphins who could have their own version of Three Amigos with Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle.
Cornerback and safety are two big needs with Xavien Howard gone and DeShon Elliot a free agent.

With starting All-Pro cornerback Xavien Howard being informed by the team last week that his services will not be retained, and safeties Brandon Jones and DeShon Elliot being unrestricted free agents, this is an area of need that Miami must address somewhere in the draft and in free agency.

At corner, Miami should pay particular attention to Missouri cornerback Ennis Rakestraw, Jr. who brings playmaking ability and toughness, according to NFL Network Draft Analyst Daniel Jeremiah. Miami also needs to look at Cooper DeJean from Iowa, who is entering the draft as a junior. He has speed and athleticism and if he runs in Indianapolis his stock should soar on that quick track,

Punter

Tory Taylor
It's no secret that the last time the Dolphins drafted a punter from Iowa, it was All-Pro Reggie Roby. Tory Taylor is big and strong like Reggie was and has a booming right leg that keeps the ball in the air long enough for his punt team to get down and make the tackle. He might be too costly for Miami, draft wise, but if Miami could swing a trade if he is available in third round, it would be a pick worth making. / Steven Branscombe/GettyImages

I know that you think that the punter is the least important player on the team, but remember what Jake Bailey cost the Dolphins in that finale against Buffalo on Monday night. Miami needs to replace Bailey who is an unrestricted free agent.

The Dolphins blew it on signing the Punt God out of street free agency as Matt Araiza signed with the Super Bowl Champions last week. Miami needs to spend a pick, maybe a second or third, which they do not have as of yet, on Iowa's Tory Taylor. The Melbourne, Australia native set the record for most punting yards in a season and also most punts in a season. He was Brian Ferentz's best weapon on a terrible Iowa offense.

