Miami Dolphins have a lot of needs heading into the Scouting Combine and the NFL Draft
As Chris Grier and Co. head to Indianapolis for the NFL Scouting Combine, which begins with player workouts on Thursday, what positions are Miami looking to fill and what players are they paying particular attention to this week?
Cornerback and safety are two big needs with Xavien Howard gone and DeShon Elliot a free agent.
With starting All-Pro cornerback Xavien Howard being informed by the team last week that his services will not be retained, and safeties Brandon Jones and DeShon Elliot being unrestricted free agents, this is an area of need that Miami must address somewhere in the draft and in free agency.
At corner, Miami should pay particular attention to Missouri cornerback Ennis Rakestraw, Jr. who brings playmaking ability and toughness, according to NFL Network Draft Analyst Daniel Jeremiah. Miami also needs to look at Cooper DeJean from Iowa, who is entering the draft as a junior. He has speed and athleticism and if he runs in Indianapolis his stock should soar on that quick track,
Punter
I know that you think that the punter is the least important player on the team, but remember what Jake Bailey cost the Dolphins in that finale against Buffalo on Monday night. Miami needs to replace Bailey who is an unrestricted free agent.
The Dolphins blew it on signing the Punt God out of street free agency as Matt Araiza signed with the Super Bowl Champions last week. Miami needs to spend a pick, maybe a second or third, which they do not have as of yet, on Iowa's Tory Taylor. The Melbourne, Australia native set the record for most punting yards in a season and also most punts in a season. He was Brian Ferentz's best weapon on a terrible Iowa offense.