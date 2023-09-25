Miami Dolphins have a wonderful problem on their hands at running back
The Miami Dolphins, as it turns out, didn't need Dalvin Cook or Jonathan Taylor or any other running back they were linked to. They had everything they needed already on the roster.
By Brian Miller
Not since the days of Ricky Williams and Ronnie Brown did the Miami Dolphins have a one-two punch at running back. This year, they may very well have a one-two-three-four punch at running back that makes them that much harder to defend.
On Sunday, Raheem Mostert and De'Von Achane combined for eight touchdowns through the air and on the ground. They rushed for almost 300 yards combined. Then, they watched undrafted rookie Chris Brooks add 66 to the ground game.
Oh, and Jeff Wilson and Salvon Ahmed are banged up and didn't play.
To say the Dolphins have a plethora of running backs is an understatement. Fans clamored for a big trade right up until final roster cuts. No one is clammoring for a trade now but could a trade move a player out of Miami?
There are no rumors, just speculation. Achane is showing the reasons why Mike McDaniel was so excited to have selected him in round three last April. Mostert, now healthy is showing why the Dolphins brought him back as well as the other runners from last year. Only Myles Gaskin didn't make it back to the 53.
Wilson is ready to come back or close to it. Ahmed isn't far behind either. The Dolphins are not going to keep all of their running backs active on Sundays so who sits out?
On Sunday, in cleanup, Brooks showed everything he had that made the Dolphins keep him on the 53 despite the deep roster at the position. Achane simply showed off and Mostert was as electric as he has been since he arrived.
For Mostert, it's the 2nd game in a row that he showed dominance. He posted over 120 yards against the Patriots defense.
While trading a running back may be something for Chris Grier to entertain, we should also keep this in perspective. Mostert is on fire right now but he tends to miss time. He hasn't played a full season since 2019. Last year he started 14 of 16 but was injured as well.
Wilson would probably have more draw on the market but the Dolphins like what he brings to the table. They like Ahmed as well who may not find much interest in a trade.
Chances are, the Dolphins will keep their runners this year and they should. Miami has a stable of speed and there is no reason to change that or deplete a strength on the roster. It is suprising that we are talking about strenght and RB in the same sentence considering what we were talking about a month ago.
When Wilson comes back I suspect we see him active. Miami will likely run with Mostert, Achane, and Wilson with Brooks or Ahmed the final active runner on Sunday's and the other inactive. That's the NFL and it's a great problem to have.