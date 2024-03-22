Miami Dolphins have invested more on defense than offense
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins have a pretty well-balanced salary cap between the offense and defense but they have more money invested on the defensive side of the ball.
On "X", Warren Sharp listed the teams ranked by how much money they are spending offensively. At first, I would have thought the Dolphins would have been much higher but they come in at 17th. Once we dive in and really think about it, what is more surprising is the fact that the offensive money being spent, is on a few players.
Tyreek Hill and Terron Armstead are eating up most of the Dolphins' $119.7 million offensive numbers. The Dolphins are not paying much for the rest of the offensive line, Tua Tagovailoa is eating up nearly $24 million with the 5th-year option and the Dolphins are not paying high premiums on running back, tight end, or any other WR not named Hill.
Defensively, the Dolphins are paying considerably more with bigger contracts to Jalen Ramsey and Bradley Chubb. The rest of that is being eaten by a variety of other contracts including the new Kendall Fuller and Jordyn Brooks deals which are relatively decent contracts for the Dolphins.
Miami avoided major cap space issues with Robert Hunt and Christian Wilkins and released Jerome Baker and Xavien Howard who were eating up space. In the case of Howard and Baker, both have significant dead money.
As Warner points out, the Browns have over $188 million tied into the offense and at the bottom, the Steelers have only $64.8 million invested in their offense.