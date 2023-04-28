Miami Dolphins have options along the offensive line at pick 51 when the draft starts
Chris Grier can't draft offensive lineman but that hasn't stopped him from trying and this year may not be any different. Still, if the Miami Dolphins do go offensive line, there are players that could help.
Miami needs competition at right tackle but Grier has been pretty adamant that Austin Jackson is the starter but will he leave it to chance or find competition for him? If he is looking for competition, he should wait until round three but if he is seriously looking to challenge Jackson or for that matter Liam Eichenberg, he may have to take a chance in round two.
After a run on offensive tackles in round one, guards and remaining tackles could dominate day two's second round and there are plenty to choose from, all with upside and potential.
1. Matthew Bergeron - Syracuse
Bergeron, along with Torrence are two players that the Dolphins could potentially trade up for although I would not recommend it. Bergeron is a very good versatile lineman who can play guard and tackle. He could challenge both Jackson and Eichenberg for playing time.
2. John Michael Schmitz - Minnesota
Miami may not need a center this year but that doesn't mean they can't plan for the future.
3. O'Cyrus Torrence - Florida
Torrence is a well-disciplined linemen and has a good amount of power. He is purely an inside lineman but could fall to 51 and if the TEs are gone that Miami likes, it's not a horrible trade off.
4. Dawand Jones - Ohio State
Jones is fantastic as a run blocker as he showed throughout his time at Ohio State but he needs to be better with edge pass rushers and even Miami's quick passing game may not be enough to mask that issue.
5. Cody Mauch - N. Dakota St.
Mauch is being mocked anywhere from early round two to mid-round three. The Dolphins could look at Mauch if they opt to trade down from 51. He is a physical guard who plays with attitude.
6. Tyler Steen - Alabama
Steen comes from a very well coached school and can play center and guard. He could be a round three option for the Dolphins.
7. Steve Avila
Some mocks have Avila going early to mid 2nd round while other have him as a round three or even an early day three draft pick.