Miami Dolphins have probably the deepest secondary in the last 20 years
The Miami Dolphins were decimated by injuries last year, especially in the secondary. It was so bad that the Dolphins made the secondary an off-season priority.
This year's Dolphins roster, in the secondary is the best, well probably the best, roster the team has had in over a decade or even two. By far this secondary is better than the Sean Smith/Vontae Davis duo and if we consider depth as part of this equation, the Sam Madison/Patrick Surtain secondary may come up short as well.
On paper, everything looks much better on paper, the Dolphins are stacked. In fact, they could have one of the top five secondaries in the NFL.
Entering the draft, the Dolphins were already good, or is the word...great? Great works better. Xavien Howard should be healthy this year after an off season last year. The addition of Jalen Ramsey was a big move that didn't cost the Dolphins much in compensation but then Miami drafted Cam Smith and if he can figure out his job early, Miami can move Ramsey inside and let Smith play the boundary.
Of course, this says nothing about the fact Miami has proven youth behind their starters. That youth is only held back by their injury history. Nik Needham has shown he can play outside and inside. Trill Williams was making big strides before his injury. Elijah Campbell is a veteran who can step in as needed, and Kader Kohou was not just a surprise for the Miami Dolphins but for the entire NFL. Keon Crossen also showed signs of maturity last year and adds more quality depth with a still yet to be reached ceiling.
Corner is in a great position right now but we can't take away the safety position either. Led by Jevon Holland, Miami's safeties should flourish under Vic Fangio who runs a two-deep system that allows the safeties to play more freely and reactive.
In addition to Holland, the Dolphins signed hard-hitting safety DeShon Elliot and will have Brandon Jones back from his injury season of 2022. Verone McKinley is also back and provides a veteran depth.
I've been a Dolphins fan my entire life that will enter year 54 later this month. While I don't remember watching the early 1970s teams I remember the late 70s and everything since. This is a deep roster and if this isn't the deepest secondary in Dolphins history, it's pretty close and it comes at the right time as the AFC is loaded with top quarterbacks.