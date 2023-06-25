Miami Dolphins have several players they need to sign ahead of TC but who is the most important?
By Brian Miller
Training camp for the Miami Dolphins is about one month away and it will end the long off-season without football. For the Dolphins, there is still work to do before camp arrives.
Miami has to make some financial committments to their roster and not all of them will be met with applause because not all of them will be in the best interest of the fans and they may not be in the best interest of the team either.
In a perfect world, the Dolphins would be able to keep their players and add who they want but it isn't a perfect world.
Naturally, it is far easier to think about the player that is dangling in front of everyone, Dalvin Cook.
As is normally the case, Cook is a luxury addition but he is a very good one. For now, it seems that Cook is destined to join the AFC East but it may not be with Miami. The Jets and Patriots are both interested in Cook per recent reports and the Dolphins will remain in the conversation until he signs elsewhere.
Cook is going to cost between $6 and $8 million a year depending on what he can milf from being a free agent. He wants to get paid but the market for running backs and big salaries may never return to what they were five or six seasons ago. Now, that money is funneled to other positions and this is why for the Dolphins, Cook may not be the right choice when Miami looks at spending money...not when you have other problems and players that need to be answered.